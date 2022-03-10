Mask mandate ends for government buildings in Olmsted County, City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Masks are no longer required for visitors to government buildings in Olmsted County or Rochester.
The change, effective as of Thursday, is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the COVID-19 Community Level for Olmsted County to “Medium.” Both the county and city, however, say they still “welcome the use of masks in local government buildings for whoever wishes to wear them and strongly encourage unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals to continue wearing facial coverings.”
Masks are still required on Rochester Public Transit buses and facilities and for direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health to individuals 2-years-old and up.
“At Olmsted County, we have been vigilant about keeping our employees, clients, and visitors as healthy and safe as possible,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “We have appreciated the community’s compliance with these CDC guidelines.”
“The news of Olmsted County dropping to ‘Medium’ on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tracker ushers us into a new, more optimistic, and welcomed phase of the pandemic where we no longer require masks to be worn inside our facilities,” says City of Rochester Administrator Alison Zelms. “We understand that many in our community will continue masking and they are welcome to do so in all of our buildings.”