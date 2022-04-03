Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq chairperson share how to be supportive on Ramadan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Beginning this weekend, Muslims in our area and across the world are observing Ramadan, a month long holiday where they fast from sunrise until sunset.
From now until May 2 they'll go most of day without food or drinks even water.
"Ramadan is actually the name of an Arabic month. This is the month when Muslims believe specifically the scholar says that one of the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan and alot of people say it's the 27th night is when the Quran or the holy book was first revealed," says Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq chairperson Rashed Ferdous.
Ferdous is one of the billions of Muslims around the world observing the holiday. It's the holiest time of the year for the religion when they spend most of the day fasting.
"Muslims when they fast they don't drink water either so there is no food or drink so you feel some hunger and you feel some thirst," explains Ferdous. "That tells you how many other people can feel you relate to them actually. People that are not able to have food, people that have no drinking water.
According to Ferdous Muslims also fast on this holiday because they believe it brings them closer to God.
While they fast non-Muslims can be supportive by not treating them any different and understanding why they need to fast.
There are also different ways to support young people who are still in school.
"It's a little bit different for Muslims that are in schools. They will probably need a little bit more of a quiet place instead of sitting in the cafeteria where everyone else is eating. The students might ask the schools for a quiet place or just kind of take the time off there."
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq will be having a program here called "Taking Heart." It will be next week and teach people of different faiths about Ramadan.