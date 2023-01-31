 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshalltown man sentenced for Mason City burglary

  • 0
Brock Casady

Brock Casady

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is sentenced for breaking into a Mason City convenience store.

Brock Michael Casady, 37, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.  Law enforcement says Casady cut a hole in the bathroom ceiling to get into the Yesway in the 1400 block of 4th Street SE around 1:30 am on July 7, 2021.  Court documents state Casady stole $204.48 in merchandise and tried to make off with the store safe.

He was sentenced Monday to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three years of supervised probation.

Tags

Recommended for you