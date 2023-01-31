Marshalltown man sentenced for Mason City burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is sentenced for breaking into a Mason City convenience store.
Brock Michael Casady, 37, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Casady cut a hole in the bathroom ceiling to get into the Yesway in the 1400 block of 4th Street SE around 1:30 am on July 7, 2021. Court documents state Casady stole $204.48 in merchandise and tried to make off with the store safe.
He was sentenced Monday to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three years of supervised probation.