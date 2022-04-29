'Markley & Blythe' to open in Historic Park Inn this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Looking for a new place for date night?
'Markley & Blythe', named after two attorneys that brought well renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright to North Iowa to design the historic Park Inn, officially opens their doors Friday evening. The modern American tavern is serving up delicious fare like short rib ravioli, pappardelle bolognese, hanger steak, and duck pot pie, just to name a few, while emphasizing local ingredients.
Steve Palmer is with Indigo Road, the group behind the restaurant. He describes Markley & Blythe as having an 'approachable' atmosphere.
"To me, when we look at the history of taverns in america, they were always a place to welcome all. That's really our inspiration."
He feels that opening a restaurant inside the hotel that Wright designed is the perfect match.
"We love mid-century modern. We love the prairie style, we love everything Frank Lloyd Wright was involved in. We're excited to be a part of that project."
Markley & Blythe will be open Tuesday through Saturday evenings.