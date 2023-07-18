Marijuana sale faces moratorium in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota is closing in, and some cities are looking at restricting the sale of the drug.
This includes Pine Island, where the city council is set to vote Tuesday night on delaying the sale of cannabis.
The state law lifting the ban on marijuana usage gives cities a lot of power in managing the sale of marijuana.
According to Steven Scheevel, the deputy city administrator, city officials want to be ready to make the right decisions.
The proposed moratorium would last until January 1st, 2025, though the council could lift it early.
In a statement, Scheevel said the city would do studies on how to best handle the sale of marijuana during the moratorium.
"This will also allow time for the newly formed state Office of Cannabis Management to get up and running and provide rule making oversight and direction that the city can review before implementing an adult use cannabis ordinance," he said.
One Pine Island resident, retired firefighter Bert Jobes, can understand why the issue is so divisive. He believes the debate could come down to a question of economic growth versus moral beliefs.
"I think there will be opponents on either side whether you're for it or against it," he said. "I know Pine Island really could use the business sector, it's just how much or how far they're willing to go over certain lines to support that business idea."
Scheevel encourages all residents to attend the public hearing at Tuesday's city council meeting at 7 p.m.