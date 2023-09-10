‘Marigold Days’ puts flowers on display

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The 58th annual Marigold Days wrapped up today, and one of the attractions included a flower show that happened at the Greek Revival House. Community members brought in dozens of beautiful flowers for visitors to view. Ribbons were given out to the best marigold exhibits. The marigold exhibits were judged based on how nice their colors looked and how well-matched their flowers were.
“Colors of flowers are very peaceful, and they bring happiness to people and they-they’re-it’s just-it’s calming. It’s-they’re fun to work with, and there’s so many different varieties and-that come at different times of the year," Muriel French, the superintendent of the flower show, said.
The last day of this year's Marigold Days also featured a car show and a quilt show.