March's Entrepreneur of the Month is the owner of Avion Azul

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2023 March Entrepreneur of the Month is Catarino Martinez of Avion Azul in Clear Lake.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC says Avion Azul a restaurant that opened in December 2021 and is located at the Mason City Municipal Airport.
“My dad owned a restaurant with his brothers,” says Martinez. “I worked there from a young age and learned the business from the ground up. I like the challenge of opening up something new. It’s exciting. You learn a lot every time and this was a challenge I was looking forward to.”
Martinez refined his business plan for Avion Azul at the Mason City cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School, a 7-week entrepreneurial training program hosted at the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC.
Martinez says his plans for the future of Avion Azul include a vision of expanding to additional locations in new cities – and in the near future, going mobile with a food truck.
“The best advice I’ve received is don’t be afraid to try new things,” says Martinez. “Ask questions, do the research, take advice. New entrepreneurs should use the Pappajohn Center & SBDC because they ask the questions that entrepreneurs are afraid to ask themselves. If you’re having trouble with a location, a product, a service, they’re there to help you ultimately become successful. They’ll guide you to where you need to be.”