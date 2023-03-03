We've made it into March and much of the southern United States is already getting a taste of spring with warm weather and flowers and trees already in bloom. Meanwhile, across the northern half of the country, its been a mix of mild and cool days, and it's trending towards being rather cool through the month. While there will still be mild days here and there throughout March, it's likely that more days will feature below normal temperatures as compared to above normal.
March Outlook: Much of the northern US likely to see a cooler than normal temperatures
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
