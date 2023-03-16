ROCHESTER, Minn. - March is Self-Harm Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the importance of offering support to those who are self-harming, as well as to anyone who has done it in the past.
While this a term that we hear about in relation to mental health regularly, it's often quite misunderstood.
Self-harm is the act of intentionally causing oneself to become injured - which can include cutting, hitting, and burning. It's often confused with attempting to commit suicide - but these behaviors aren't necessarily linked.
Southeast Regional Crisis Center executive director Nicole Mucheck spoke with KIMT News 3 to explain the difference.
One key component that separates them is that self-harm is often used as a coping mechanism during times of mental distress, as opposed to seeking to find a permanent way out.
"That's not the end goal or the result that they're looking for, but just for a minor, for the time being, ability to reduce that current pain that they're experiencing," Mucheck said.
"Now, the difficult part is that engaging in self-harm behaviors is reinforcing, because once we engage in those behaviors, then we feel more shame or guilt after."
This reinforcing can lead to a cycle of self-harm, similar to how many that deal with substance abuse fall victim to repeated behaviors.
This month also serves as a time to break down stigmas surrounding mental health, and to bring awareness to the resources that are available to cope in a healthy way.
Resources are available through the crisis center for those who are dealing with various forms of mental health distress.