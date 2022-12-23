Many across the United States will see a White Christmas this year

The recent winter storm and arctic outbreak brought snow to many across the United States, including some that may not typically have snow on the ground at Christmastime. The map above depicts areas in white where there is at least 1" of snow on the ground.
According to the National Weather Service, the standard definition of a White Christmas is for there to be at least 1" of snow on the ground, or actively snowing on Christmas Day.
Whether you have snow on the ground or not, have a safe and wonderful Christmas with your family and friends!