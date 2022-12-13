Mantorville tables proposed moratorium for THC edibles

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - A temporary ban on THC edibles was considered at Mantorville's city council meeting Monday night.
The moratorium was proposed, discussed, and then tabled for future discussion.
There are still mixed opinions across Minnesota about how to approach the sale of hemp-derived THC products.
Following the passing of new state legislature, Minnesotans are allowed to purchase and possess edible products, like drinks, chocolates, or "gummies," that are up to five milligrams per serving.
However, there are many cities that have already proposed bans on these products, if they haven't already.
"One of the reasons why the council chose to table it last night was because of the ambiguity in the sample resolution that our legal team sent us," said Chuck Bradford, mayor of Mantorville.
All council members voted unanimously to table the proposed moratorium for the time being.
"We wanted to make sure that we were very clear on our focus on targeting and talking about THC-derived products, and not interfering with the legitimate sale of CBD-based products," Bradford said."
The moratorium would have placed a temporary ban on these products for the next year to allow time for more research.
To learn about these new laws in Minnesota, click here.