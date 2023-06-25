Mantorville Stagecoach Days comes to a close

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-"Stagecoach Days" came to a close today. At the Mantorville Art Guild, community members had the chance to participate in an art project. They could pick out one of the squares on a wooden quilt and decorate it. The art center provided the art supplies. As long as it was family-friendly, the painters were allowed to paint whatever they wanted to. Theresa Hoaglund, one of the founders of the Mantorville Art Guild, explained how art helps people clear their minds.
“When I’m sitting in my studio painting, everything else that’s in my mind-the sadness, the happiness, the supper that I have to make, the…everything that I have to do-goes away," Hoaglund said.
There are still squares on the wooden quilt that need to be painted, so feel free to head over to the art center when it's open and paint a square. When the wooden quilt is complete, the art center will hang it on the south side of the building.