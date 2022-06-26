Mantorville celebrates Stagecoach Days

MANTORVILLE, Minn.- Community members were able to get outside and enjoy the official start of summer during Mantorville's annual 'Stagecoach Days' this weekend.
The three day celebration honors the authentic Victorian frontier town's history, music, art, theatre and all things that make historic Mantorville a great place to be.
Attendees were offered tours of some of the city's historical homes including the Carriage House and Greek Revival House along with the opportunity to enjoy other activities like throwing a tomahawk.
"It's just part of my life. I'm retired and it keeps me out of trouble and makes me happy," says volunteer John Olive.
And later this summer Mantorville will host the 57th edition of another favorite festival in our area Marigold Days. The festival is scheduled to take place September 9-11.