Man's body found behind Byron City Hall

BYRON, Minn. – City Hall was shut down Monday after the discovery of a body.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report a few days ago of noise by the retention pond near Byron City Hall. A deputy checked the area on Monday and found the body of a deceased male.
The Sheriff’s Office says no identification was found on the body and they don’t know how long the man has been at the retention pond. There is no word yet on if foul play is involved or suspected.
The department says the public is not believed to be in any danger but deputies are asking community members to stay clear of the area as the investigation is underway.
KIMT News 3 is working to find out more on this developing story, stay with us on-air and online.