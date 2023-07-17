Man's body discovered next to Byron's City Hall

BYRON, Minn. - Olmsted County Sheriff's Office found the body of a deceased man in a retention pond behind the Byron City Hall.
Authorities received a tip from a community member saying they heard suspicious noises coming near the pond. At around noon on Monday, an officer walked through the pond to discover a body of a deceased man. The county is unable to determine how long the body was there after recovering it. The investigation is ongoing and foul play has not been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.
“I can't give out any identification right now. We're still waiting on the investigation to unfold so it's very preliminary. But that is the information that I have that I can share at this time,” said Tim Parkins of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased man.