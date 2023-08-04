Manly police are investigating possible vehicle burglaries

MANLY, Iowa – The Manly Police Department says it has received reports of vehicles in town being rifled through.
Police say it reportedly happened in the early hours of Friday morning, was contained to certain areas of town, and involved vehicles left unlocked. Investigators say the most current information is that a group of individuals on bicycles came from south of Manly, presumably the Mason City area to commit these crimes.
Anyone with any information or video in regards to this incident please contact the Manly Police Department at manlypolice219@yahoo.com.
Residents are being reminded it is best practice to not leave valuables in your vehicle, or at least not in plain view, and while it may be a slight inconvenience, locking your vehicle doors has shown to be a significant deterrent.