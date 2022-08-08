Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held May 12 and 13 in Mankato.
Governor Tim Walz says this is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota.
“I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern Minnesota and my hometown of Mankato,” says Governor Walz. “This region is home to an extraordinary diversity of fishing opportunities on over 100 lakes and rivers. I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that the region has to offer.”
Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
“Spring is great time to visit Mankato,” says Lauren Bennett McGinty, director of Explore Minnesota. “Minnesota looks forward to working with the Mankato team to promote the impressive variety of things to see and do in this vibrant community throughout the year.”
This will be the first year Mankato has hosted the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.
“The Mankato area is home to some of the best fishing in southern Minnesota. I’m so thrilled that we will shine a light on that fact during the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener,” says Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Not only are the nearby lakes well-known for walleye and northern pike fishing, the Minnesota River is home to more than 80 fish species, including sauger, white bass, and trophy catfish. Whether from shore or boat, the fishing will give newcomers and longtime anglers experiences worth coming for!”