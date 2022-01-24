Mankato man sentenced for Rochester crash that injured one

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A crash that sent one person to the hospital results in supervised probation for another.
Damion James Overturff, 21 of Mankato, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and 100 hours of community work service.
Overturff pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm for an incident on February 19, 2021. Law enforcement says Overturff was driving north on 13th Avenue in Rochester just after 1 am when he crashed into an unoccupied pickup truck. The collision pushed the truck into a tree.
An 18-year-old female passenger in Overturff’s vehicle was hurt and taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.