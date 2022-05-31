Mankato man ruled not competent to stand trial for father's murder

MANKATO, Minn. – A son accused of killing his father has been found not competent to stand trial.
Travis Ryan Earle, 24 of Mankato, was arrested on April 27 and charged with second-degree murder. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Earle stabbed Steven Lynn Earle, 59, and the father died during surgery to repair his wounds.
Court documents state Steven Earle called 911 about his son having a knife and Blue Earth County dispatch says it heard an apparent struggle on the open phone while deputies rushed to the scene. Deputies arrived to find Travis Earle confessing to stabbing his father.
A mental evaluation was ordered for Travis Earle and a judge ruled Tuesday he is not competent to stand trial. Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on $2 million bond.