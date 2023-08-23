Mankato Clinic Foundation donates $4,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato Clinic Foundation has donated $4,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
“We are profoundly grateful to the Mankato Clinic Foundation for recognizing the value and importance of our Counseling program,” says John Meyers, Catholic Charities’ Interim Executive Director. “This grant will enable us to further our mission and provide essential counseling services to those in the Mankato area who might otherwise not have access.”
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves, with the majority of funding coming from clinic doctors.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota says the $4,000 grant will help cover the cost of counseling for clients who might otherwise not be able to afford it. It says its counseling program’s mission revolves around helping those in crisis, empowering them with resources and tools, and fostering an environment where they can thrive.