Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mankato Clinic Foundation donates $4,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato Clinic Foundation has donated $4,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Mankato Clinic Foundation for recognizing the value and importance of our Counseling program,” says John Meyers, Catholic Charities’ Interim Executive Director.  “This grant will enable us to further our mission and provide essential counseling services to those in the Mankato area who might otherwise not have access.”

The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves, with the majority of funding coming from clinic doctors.

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota says the $4,000 grant will help cover the cost of counseling for clients who might otherwise not be able to afford it.  It says its counseling program’s mission revolves around helping those in crisis, empowering them with resources and tools, and fostering an environment where they can thrive.

