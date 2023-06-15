Managing burnout in the workplace

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Collider Coworking held a session with a stress management consultant to work with business owners on managing burnout.
Stress management consultant Maria Serbus says, “There are statistics that entrepreneurs are at higher risk for mental health difficulties, struggle, and burnout. Especially for new entrepreneurs you're wearing all the hats, and many of us are just struggling to figure out what are we doing.”
She told us that burnout is the feeling of being overwhelmed to the point where you no longer enjoy everyday moments. She recommends utilizing relaxation techniques such as aromatherapy, and yoga, and practicing mindfulness to reduce stress.
She says that getting through burnout is not a one size fits all solution.