Man with machete sentenced for Dodge County standoff

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A machete-wielding man who had a standoff with law enforcement is sentenced to probation.
Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested on February 13 and charged with threats of violence, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree damage to property. He was accused of breaking into an apartment in Claremont while armed with a machete and trying to assault a woman and her significant other.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it surrounded the location and tried to negotiate with Ramirez but he refused to come out. Deputies had to enter the apartment and take Ramirez into custody.
He eventually pleaded guilty to threats of violence and the other charges were dismissed. Ramirez was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.