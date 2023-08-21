 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man who tried to swim away from Olmsted County deputies arrested again after car chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Frankie Hanson

Frankie Hanson

ORONOCO, Minn. – A man already charged and sentenced on four separate criminal cases in 2023 is back in trouble with the law.

Frankie Hanson, 47, was arrested Friday evening for fleeing a peace officer and four probation violations.

Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say they were working at Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days when they received information around 6 pm Friday about a domestic dispute where someone was trying to start a fire in a unit at Oronoco Self Storage.  Deputies were warned the suspect, Hanson, was dangerous and uncooperative with law enforcement.

A State Patrol sergeant was first to arrive at the scene and put out a “code 3” call to deputies, which meant he needed immediate help.

Law enforcement says Hanson jumped in a pickup truck and sped away.  Deputies pursued and say they were initial worried about him driving toward the people at Gold Rush Days but he didn’t go in that direction.

According to investigators, Hanson went through stop signs and committed other traffic violations before finally stopping and getting into a verbal argument with deputies.  The deputies say Hanson remained in the pickup and would drive a foot and then stop, drive a foot and then stop, in a taunting manner.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hanson eventually sped off again, starting another chase, and deputies briefly lost track of him before they found Hanson back at the storage units.  Deputies say they shot Hanson with a Taser and took him into custody.

In May, Hanson was also spotted by deputies but jumped into the river to try and escape.  He was eventually captured and wound up pleading guilty to domestic assault, fourth-degree DWI, violation of a no-contact order, and obstructing the legal process.  Hanson was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

