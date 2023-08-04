Man who skipped his Mower County trial is arrested in Wisconsin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who skipped out on his own trial has now been recaptured.
Michael Drew Williams, 51 of Wykoff, was arrested in April 2022 and accused of assaulting someone in LeRoy on May 28, 2021. He pleaded not guilty and on Wednesday, a Mower County jury found Williams guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.
Williams, however, only showed up for the first day of his trial and never returned. The trial was conducted in his absence, including jury deliberations.
Williams was then arrested Wednesday evening in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, for drug possession. He was shipped back to the Mower County Jail to await sentencing.