Man who set fire to LD's Filling Station to be sentenced

MASON CITY, iowa – A sentencing hearing is set for the man accused of setting two businesses on fire and robbing a car wash in Mason City.
Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 27 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft.
Barnes was accused of stealing a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, setting a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, and setting a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20.
Court documents say the change machine was worth more than $19,000
Barnes is now scheduled to be sentenced on December 5. He was arrested May 11 and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.