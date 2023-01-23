Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley.
Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
According to court documents, Siewert told officers the woman had gone out to look for a cat and after she was gone for a while, Siewert went to look for her in his truck. Siewert told police he noticed the cat as he was driving through the alley but did not see the woman and ran over her.
The female victim was taken to the hospital and died on September 18, 2018.
Investigators say a sample of blood taken from Siewert tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Siewert pleaded not guilty in November 2019 and after multiple delays, he was convicted Monday of DWI and acquitted of criminal vehicular homicide. After the verdict, Siewert was ordered to spend 45 days at the Olmsted County Jail under work release conditions.