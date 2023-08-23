Man who escaped after 100 mph chase is now in the Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who escaped arrest once is now behind bars.
Blake Dale Braun, 27 of Rockwell, was picked up on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday night and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $7,000 bond. Braun is charged with eluding and driving while barred.
Court documents state Braun was driving on 19th Street SW in Mason City on August 10 when he was pulled over for a traffic stop just before 2:30 am. Law enforcement says Braun was ordered to exit his vehicle but sped off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour on roads where the speed limit was 45 or 35 mph.
Investigators say Braun eventually stopped and abandoned his vehicle, then escaped on foot. A warrant for his arrest was issued.