Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man.
Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
The Austin Police Department says Denton was seen passed out behind the wheel of a 2006 Pontiac G6 on August 13, 2021. After speaking with Denton, officers checked his information and say they found he had an arrest warrant from Chisago County.
Police say they asked Denton to exit the vehicle but he refused and drove away, nearly hitting two officers, before stopping the car after about a block and trying to run away. Court documents state Denton was caught on 5th Avenue NE and 47 grams of marijuana and some pills were found in his possession.
Denton pleaded guilty in February 2022 to fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He's been sentenced to one year and seven months in prison, with credit for 185 days already served.