Man wanted in Olmsted County pleads not guilty in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The man wanted for a December 2022 conflict with Olmsted County deputies is pleading not guilty to crimes in North Iowa.
Jesse James Johnson, 39 of Byron, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning June 21 in Worth County for eluding and second-degree theft.
Johnson was arrested February 10, accused of leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 101 miles per hour. Court documents state Johnson, driving a vehicle stolen out of Kasson, eventually headed into Manly and that’s when a law enforcement vehicle deliberately crashed into Johnson’s vehicle to stop the pursuit.
Johnson is also facing charges in Olmsted County for an incident of December 14, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies say they tried to take Johnson into custody in the Rochester Planet Fitness parking lot because he was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault.
Investigators say Johnson rammed his vehicle into multiple law enforcement vehicles while escaping, before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect's vehicle.