Man wanted in connection to a Hardin County homicide

ELDORA, Iowa – The search is on for a man wanted in connection with a Hardin County homicide.
The Eldora Police Department says it got a 911 call around 4:45 am Friday and sent officers to a home in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue. Police say they found a dead woman inside the home. The investigation into the death, which has been declared a homicide, has led police to seek out Nathan Cole Bahr, 28.
Bahr is described as 5’9’’ tall, weighing 195 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Investigators say they believe he is traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with Iowa blackout license plate EMRGLL.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bahr is asked to contact their local law enforcement.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management, and Eldora EMS assisted with this investigation.