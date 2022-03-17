Man wanted for sex abuse in Mitchell County is arrested in Chicago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for sex abuse in Mitchell County and Johnson County has been arrested in Chicago.
Yaniv Azriel, 27, is accused of third-degree sex abuse in both counties. Three warrants for his arrest were issued in Mitchell County in January and three additional warrants were issued in Johnson County in February. The U.S. Marshals North Iowa Fugitive Task Force says it was contacted on March 10 by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office to help find and capture Azriel.
U.S. Marshals determined Azriel has left and, working with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, identified a probable location for him in Chicago. Task force officers took Azriel into custody Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Wacker Driver in Chicago, where he is being held awaiting extradition to Iowa.
The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force comprises officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Marion Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa Department of Corrections.