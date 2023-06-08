Man wanted for dealing meth is arrested again in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man wanted on four drug charges is facing a fifth after he’s finally arrested in Cerro Gordo County.
Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 45 of Mason City, was charged in April with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth. He was accused of selling the drug twice in September 2022 and once in October 2022 to someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say Dodge was then found to be in possession of meth and a drug pipe at a Mason City restaurant on October 18, 2022.
A warrant was issued for Dodge after he missed a court hearing and he was arrested again Thursday morning at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street SE in Mason City. Law enforcement says Dodge had two small baggies containing over five grams of meth in his possession. He’s been charged with a controlled substance violence for that and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $31, 000 cash bond.