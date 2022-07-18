Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.
Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
Investigators say Friedrichs may have a firearm and has a history of escaping in vehicles and on foot. The Sheriff’s Office says it would like to remind the public that harboring or assisting someone to avoid arrest is a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Friedrich’s arrest.
Crime Stoppers of MN
• (800) 222-TIPS / (800) 222-8477
• P3 Tip Submit app for smartphones