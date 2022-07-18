 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Friedrichs

Jacob Friedrichs

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa.  The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.

Investigators say Friedrichs may have a firearm and has a history of escaping in vehicles and on foot.  The Sheriff’s Office says it would like to remind the public that harboring or assisting someone to avoid arrest is a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.  There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Friedrich’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers of MN

Crimestoppersmn.org

• (800) 222-TIPS / (800) 222-8477

• P3 Tip Submit app for smartphones

Tags

Recommended for you