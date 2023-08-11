Man wanted by the feds and Winneshiek County is captured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa – A wanted man who is suspected of some car thefts and stolen vehicles has been captured in northeast Iowa.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a week-long investigation ended Friday morning with the arrest of Ronnie Leroy Snyder, 57 of Winnebago, Minnesota.
The Sheriff’s office says it got a report on Friday of a suspicious person in the area of 190th Street, south of West Union. That is the same area where a vehicle stolen out of Winneshiek County was recently recovered and upon arriving, deputies searched the area and found another vehicle reported stolen out of Allamakee County. The suspicious person was not found but his photograph was obtained from the West Union Police Department, where he is suspected of stealing a vehicle.
At 8:45 am on Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the staff at Inspiring Lives reported a suspicious person in the same area as Thursday’s report. A deputy says when he got to the scene, the suspect ran into a cornfield. Investigators say they determined the suspect was Ronnie Snyder and he was wanted for federal parole violation and a burglary in Winneshiek County.
Snyder was located in a cornfield at 11:30 am and arrested. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail and then transferred to the Winneshiek County Jail, where multiple charges are pending against him.
The US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, Iowa State Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Fayette County Conservation, and Decorah Fire Department assisted with this incident.