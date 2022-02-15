Man to stand trial over Rochester gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman is pleading not guilty.
Dong Hoang Lam, 62 of South Bend, Indiana, is charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.
He was arrested on December 30, 2021, in the 2700 block of Rose Drive SE in Rochester. Police were called to the scene and say they heard a scream as they arrived. Officers say they forced open a bedroom door and saw Lam standing over a woman with a gun in his hand.
Lam was disarmed and taken into custody.
His trial is scheduled to begin on July 5. Lam remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $400,000 bond.