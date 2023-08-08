 Skip to main content
Man to stand trial for stabbing at Rochester mobile home

Larnell Williams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been set over a stabbing at a mobile home park.

Larnell Marcese Williams, 38 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Williams is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the abdomen on May 26 at a mobile home on Park Lane SE in Rochester.  Investigators say Williams then drove off with his girlfriend.  Two witnesses say the stabbing happened during a fight between Williams and the victim.

A trial is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court.

