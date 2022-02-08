Man to stand trial for shooting at Olmsted County pheasant hunters

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now set over some New Year’s Day gunfire in rural Olmsted County.
Paul Allan Reichel, 63 of Elgin, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of drive-by shooting.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says three people were out hunting pheasants on January 1 in the 31000 block of County Road 67 when a woman yelled at the group and began swearing at them to leave. One of the victims yelled back “Happy New Year’s” before they left.
Investigators say the group returned to their vehicle and, a short time later, a man in a truck sped past them and blocked the road. Court documents state the man, Paul Reichel, fired several shots as the three pheasant hunters tried to get away. Deputies say Reichel then chased after the hunters and more shots were fired.
Reichel allegedly confessed to shooting at the hunters during an interview with law enforcement.
He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning June 27.