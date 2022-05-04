 Skip to main content
Man to stand trial for high-speed chase in Mason City

Charles Barnish 3.jpg

Charles Barnish/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for man accused of driving over twice the speed limit.

Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, is charged with driving while barred and eluding.  Law enforcement says he was arrested on April 7 after going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on S. Washington Avenue in Mason City.

Court documents state Barnish failed to pull over for a fully marked law enforcement vehicle with lights and siren activated.

Barnish has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on June 28.

