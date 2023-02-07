Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester.
Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide.
Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on April 11, 2022, weaving in and out of traffic on East Circle Drive NE before losing control, going through the median, and crashing into the vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez of Rochester.
Police say the collision killed Gomez’ passenger, Billy Staff of Rochester, and injured her. The crash happened near the intersection with Century Valley Road NE and closed East Circle Drive for about five hours.
Investigators say they estimate Kwel was driving at least 89 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone when he lost control.