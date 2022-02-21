Man takes plea deal over Mason City burglary and gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck by a man accused of shooting at a vehicle and attacking someone in an apartment.
Javail Kasean McKnight, 20 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary and going armed with intent.
McKnight was accused of illegally entering a Mason City home through an unlocked window on October 1, 2021, while the homeowner was sleeping. Mason City police say McKnight also fired three bullets into the driver’s side door of a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and S. Virginia Avenue on November 21, 2021.
Police say later that day McKnight entered an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Illinois Avenue, assaulted someone, and damaged a television and cell phone.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 18 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.