Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Man takes plea deal over Mason City burglary and gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City man arrested for firing 3 shots into occupied vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck by a man accused of shooting at a vehicle and attacking someone in an apartment.

Javail Kasean McKnight, 20 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary and going armed with intent.

McKnight was accused of illegally entering a Mason City home through an unlocked window on October 1, 2021, while the homeowner was sleeping.  Mason City police say McKnight also fired three bullets into the driver’s side door of a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and S. Virginia Avenue on November 21, 2021.

Police say later that day McKnight entered an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Illinois Avenue, assaulted someone, and damaged a television and cell phone.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 18 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

