Man takes plea deal over death of Mason City bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over the death of a Mason City bicyclist.
Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI for the death of James Powell. Court documents state Powell had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
Powell died from his injuries on June 11, 2021.
Skiye has entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of unintentionally causing serious injury by OWI. An Alford plea means he does not admit guilty but will accept sentencing.
No sentencing date for Skiye has been set.