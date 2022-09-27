Man takes plea deal over Charles City robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County robbery results in a plea deal and suspended sentence.
Maxwell Louis John Vanderwerf, 26 of Charles City, was accused of second-degree robbery for allegedly hitting someone in the face while trying to steal money and property on July 27, 2021. Law enforcement says the crime happened in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City.
Vanderwerf has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree harassment. He’s been given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.