Man suspected of being major drug trafficker in Freeborn County is arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man suspected of being a major drug trafficker in the Albert Lea area has been arrested.
Adonis Adolph Dorman is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says Dorman sold about 471 grams of meth to a confidential reliable informant for $4,000 on January 26. Court documents state the sale happened in Albert Lea.
Investigators say Dorman told the informant he had “about 20 left,” which they believe is a reference to having an additional 20 pounds of meth somewhere else.
A criminal complaint against Dorman was filed February 15 in Minnesota Federal Court.