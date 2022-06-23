Man suspected in 100 catalytic converter thefts is sentenced for some

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty to some crimes and not guilty to others.
Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was arrested first in September 2021 and again in December 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of theft, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department say Clement is suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Minnesota and Iowa.
Clement has now pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of third-degree damage to property. He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and fined $2,500.
Clement is still pleading not guilty to three counts of theft and one count of first-degree damage to property. His trial on those charges is scheduled to start on November 21.