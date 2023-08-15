 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man struck by car and killed in Mankato Friday night

  • 0
Part of HW 52 closed for fatal crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Monday night in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18 of Mankato, was driving east on Madison Avenue when she struck Jeffery Allie Ward, 66 of Mankato, at the intersection with Hope Street in Mankato.

The State Patrol says ward was killed and Richmond, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries.  Richmond was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment.

This accident happened just after 9:30 pm Monday.  Mankato fire and police and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you