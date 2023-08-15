Man struck by car and killed in Mankato Friday night

MANKATO, Minn. – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Monday night in Blue Earth County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18 of Mankato, was driving east on Madison Avenue when she struck Jeffery Allie Ward, 66 of Mankato, at the intersection with Hope Street in Mankato.
The State Patrol says ward was killed and Richmond, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Richmond was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment.
This accident happened just after 9:30 pm Monday. Mankato fire and police and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.