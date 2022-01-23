Man steals cash register from Clear Lake Casey's General Store

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a man on the run with a cash register.
The Clear Lake Police Department was called to the Casey’s General Store on U.S. Highway 18 East around 8:37 am Sunday. Store employees said an unknown male had entered the business, demanded money from the clerk, then grabbed the cash register and ran away.
Police say they believe the suspect has left the Clear Lake area and poses no immediate danger to the community. No weapon was displayed during this robbery and no one was injured.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Detective Jim O'Keefe at 641-355-4405, or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this incident.