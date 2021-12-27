Man stabbed multiple times at Rochester apartment; 20-year-old in custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a 26-year-old showed up at St. Marys Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Police said the stabbing happened Dec. 24 at 2;48 a.m.
The victim was at an apartment in the 900 block of 11th Ave. NW. when a fight broke out and he was stabbed several times (three times in the neck, arm and stomach).
Trashun Haywood, 20, was arrested and is facing a charge of second-degree assault.
The victim has not been interviewed yet but is still alive, police said Monday.