Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
The police officer who fired his weapon has also been identified. Officer Michael Bottcher has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the Rochester Police Department for one year.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. When its investigation is complete, the results will be presented to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.