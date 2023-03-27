 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced for trying to break into a Mason City comic book store

  • 0
Daniel Rish 33.jpg

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to break into a comic book store results in probation for a convicted burglar.

Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of burglar tools and attempted third-degree burglary.  Investigators say Rish used a drill to remove plywood to get inside the comic book store Now and Then on January 8.

He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must spend 180 days as a residential correctional facility.  Until a space is available, Rish will be in the custody of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff.

Rish pled guilty in 2021 to burglarizing the restaurant Past Time Garden.

Tags

Recommended for you