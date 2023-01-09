Man sentenced for third case of sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A third case of sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County will keep a man in prison longer.
Benjamin Roy Monson, 23 of Garner, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree sexual abuse. Law enforcement says Monson performed sex acts on a victim under the age of 12 in 2018 in Mason City.
Monson has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Court documents state Monson pleaded guilty in November 2020 to two other counts of third-degree sexual abuse involving a female victim in Mason City in 2018. He got 10 years in prison for each of those counts and all of Monson’s sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of up to 30 years in prison.
Monson will also have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon his release.